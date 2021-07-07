British government needs to listen to calls to implement protocol - Sheerin

Emma Sheerin said:

"There is a growing demand across the north for the protocol and the vital protections it contains to be implemented.

"Today a Westminster Committee heard from women from across the north, particularly those from rural and working class backgrounds, who said that the image of mass opposition to the protocol is a fabrication.

"They said their communities were being manipulated and I want to commend their bravery in speaking out.

"I also condemn the vile abuse targeted at some of the women who have spoken out in an cowardly attempt to silence them.

"It is time the British government listened to the voices of women, farmers, manufactures, retailers and others and implemented to protocol. "