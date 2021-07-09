Kearney calls for removal of illegal Antrim Town bonfire

Sinn Féin MLA and junior minister Declan Kearney has called for the removal of an illegal bonfire in the vicinity of Tobergill Gardens, on the Steeple estate in Antrim Town.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“Construction of this illegal bonfire close to people’s homes at Tobergill Gardens in the Steeple estate is deeply alarming.

“Residents are living in fear for their safety and the potential damage this bonfire could do to their homes and the surrounding environment.

“Anonymous extremists have placed signs in the area urging people to drop off rubber tyres. The sectarian bigots involved seem to think they can act with impunity and with a complete disregard for both community relations and the damaging impact upon our environment. This behaviour does not represent any form of cultural celebration. It is illegal, divisive and intimidatory.

“I have now written to the Housing Executive, because this bonfire is being built on it’s land, and called for the immediate clearance of the site and assurance that no bonfire is lit. I expect the Housing Executive to act.

“All statutory bodies, including the Housing Executive and the PSNI, have a responsibility to protect lives and property and to act to remove this dangerous bonfire.”