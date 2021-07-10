Time to cut the cost of gluten free products - O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said more must be done to cut the cost of gluten free products to support people with coeliac disease.

Speaking after meeting with senior Consumer Council officials, the Upper Bann MLA said:

“The cost of gluten free products is too high and is forcing people with coeliac disease to pay more to avoid foods that they medically cannot eat.

“In some cases, gluten free bread can be three times more expensive than bread with gluten - this is pushing up shopping costs and having a negative impact on low income families.

“I have met with senior officials from the Consumer Council and I welcome a commitment to explore how these costs can be driven down.

“I will also speak to producers and retailers to encourage them to cut down the costs of gluten free products and help support people dealing with coeliac disease.”