Committee recommendations to tackle homelessness must be implemented by government - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the government to urgently implement the recommendations of the report on homelessness, which was published by the Oireachtas Housing Committee today.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The cross-party report published by the Oireachtas Housing committee this morning was informed by hearings with NGOs and academics hosted by the committee on the issue of homelessness.

“The report which was drafted and approved by the Committee contains 17 recommendations aimed at tackling homelessness.

“Key among these recommendations is the expansion of Housing First, with its targets to be revised on an annual basis.

“The report also called for HIQA be appointed to conduct independent statutory inspections of homeless services providers.

"It also called for an agreed methodology to be decided upon to count and collate figures in relation to the deaths of people who have been accessing homeless services.

“Another important recommendation is for Adult Safeguarding Reviews to be established when someone who is using homeless services passes away.

"This would not assign blame but is a mechanism to learn and to try and ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

“The government much show it is serious about tackling homelessness and the new Housing for All strategy is an opportunity for the government to adopt the recommendations of this report."