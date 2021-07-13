David Cullinane TD proposes public inquiry into nursing home neglect and deaths during Covid-19 pandemic

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has proposed a public inquiry into nursing home neglect and deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Cullinane called on TDs to back the motion which supports families’ calls for a public inquiry, safeguarding legislation, and enhanced regulation of the nursing home sector .

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The pandemic restrictions, combined with poor oversight of the nursing home sector, has been a perfect storm which led to neglect and abuse.

“Nobody was given the authority to implement visitation guidance, monitor compliance, or sanction non-compliant nursing homes.

“In many cases, even the phones were not answered as loved ones were isolated and neglected.

“We are calling for enhanced regulatory powers for HIQA, comprehensive adult safeguarding legislation with an enforcement authority, and a full public inquiry into nursing home neglect and abuse during the pandemic.

“The government must face up to these responsibilities and ensure there are no more delays.”