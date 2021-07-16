Oireachtas TV crews forced on to the dole for the summer - Senator Paul Gavan

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan used the last sitting day of the Oireachtas before the summer break today to highlight that the staff who work in the Oireachtas broadcasting unit are now forced on to the dole for the duration of the recess.

Senator Gavan said:

“Today on the last day of sitting of the Oireachtas, I raised the issue of the broadcasting staff that work in getting the business of the Oireachtas out to the public. But they must spend the summer months on the dole or be forced to find part-time work.

“Their job in Kildare Street is invaluable and made all the more difficult during the pandemic with the move to the Convention Centre. They deserve much more from the state and from well-paid politicians whom they film throughout the year.

“These workers see these summer breaks as incredibly difficult where they either have to source more part-time work or sign on the dole. During election periods they are also out of work.

“This can decimate these workers' annual income. They also earn less than other workers in the external television industry.

“Workers on precarious contracts in the parliament of this state is not acceptable. I hope that the issues of these workers are addressed in the future.”