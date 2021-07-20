Flynn to meet Health Minister over drug and alcohol strategy

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn will meet with the Health Minister to discuss the findings and finalisation of the new drug and alcohol strategy.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I look forward to discussing how the Department intend to take forward this crucial piece of work and how they intend to fund and implement it.

“Too many people are falling through the gaps within current services with many continuing to sadly lose their lives as a result of alcohol and drug abuse and poor mental health.

"It should be no surprise to anyone by now that drug and alcohol deaths are on the rise, significantly so within our most deprived and less affluent communities.

“I am working with a number of families who have waiting too long for the right support and treatment and who now grieve over the loss of their loved one.

“The family of Jack Brennan are to the fore of my mind, as this week marks six months since Jack lost his battle to addiction and poor mental health.

“The system must change to suit the needs of those within our society who continue to suffer with these difficult problems.”