Sinn Féin to propose regulation of Belfast bonfires - Beattie

Sinn Fein will be bringing forward a motion in Belfast City Council to remove all bonfire materials from Belfast City Council property, unless permission has been granted through an application process.

Sinn Féin Party Group Leader Councillor Ciaran Beattie said:

“Dangerous bonfires which pose a threat to life, property, the environment and progress in our society cannot go unchallenged.

"Everyone has a right to celebrate their culture and identity, but this must be done in a way that is safe for local communities and free of bigotry.

“Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion to Belfast City Council which would put in place an application system to ensure that any bonfire on Council property poses no risk to life, property, the environment and is free of hatred.

“Applications must come from a constituted organisation and include, amongst other things, a risk assessment, public liability insurance, consultation with local residents and a commitment not to burn emblems and toxic materials.

“Failure to follow an open, transparent and robust application procedure for a bonfire will result in Belfast City Council requesting the support of the PSNI to provide protection to our contractors to remove materials.

"We must act now before someone loses their life, a family loses their home or business and also to prevent a generation of young people being lost to the scourge of sectarianism."