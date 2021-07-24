No place for racism in our society - Michelle O'Neill
Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill has said there can be no place for racism in society.
Michelle O'Neill said:
"I utterly condemn a series of racist incidents directed at a group of asylum seekers in Carrickfergus.
"There can no absolutely no place for racism, xenophobia or any form of discrimination in our society.
"Those who come here fleeing conflict, persecution or to find a better future are welcome and add to the diversity of our community."