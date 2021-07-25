Gildernew welcomes one million people vaccinated

The health spokesperson said:

"I welcome the fact that more than one million people across the north have now been fully vaccinated against COVID. That amounts to around 70 per cent of the population.

"The roll out of the vaccination programme north and south has been very successful and I thank all of those involved.

"The increasing rates of COVID, particularly among young people, makes it more important than ever that people get vaccinated.

"I would encourage everyone eligible who has not yet got their vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It is quick an easy with no appointment needed at the walk-in centres and pop-up vaccination centres.

"The vaccine, alongside robust find, test, trace and isolate measures offer the best chance of getting though this and it is essential that everyone plays their part by getting vaccinated."