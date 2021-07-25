Sinn Féin extends sympathies on the death of Portuguese Revolutionary Otelo Saraiva de Carvalho

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has paid tribute to Portuguese revolutionary Otelo Saraiva de Carvalho, who has died aged 84.

Declan Kearney said:

"The republican family in Ireland is saddened to learn of the death of Portuguese revolutionary, Otelo Saraiva de Carvalho, who led the country’s national democratic revolution in 1974.

"Otelo de Carvalho was dedicated to securing people's rights and social justice. His leadership during the peaceful ‘Carnation Revolution’ brought democratic politics to Portugal, and laid the foundations of a modern social democracy.

“Despite today’s ongoing social and economic challenges, Portuguese society continues to be inspired by the vision of the 1974 revolution, which established its democratic institutions and ended Portugal’s colonial era.

“Otelo was a progressive internationalist and also a good friend of Ireland. He attended a Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in the late 1970s.

“He was a revolutionary with a strategic capacity, dedication and generosity. His passing is a loss to all of us committed to progressive, internationalist politics; but Otelo’s example will continue to inspire.

"Sinn Féin extends sympathy and solidarity at this time to the friends, family, and loved ones of Otelo Saraiva de Carvalho in Portugal, Ireland, and across the world.”

“A Luta Continua Companheiro.”