Finucane comments on North Belfast murder

Speaking from scene of tonights tragic incident in Ardoyne, North Belfast MP John Finucane said:

"The community of Ardoyne and beyond are shocked and heartbroken as the police have now confirmed the murder of a young child and another in critical condition.

"The thoughts of all of our community are with the family involved.

"I would also appeal to everyone to be mindful of what has happened and not to post or share anything which would add to the distress of those involved or the local community."