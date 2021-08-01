Hargey condemns loyalist threat against mother and child

Deirdre Hargey said:

"This threat against a mother and her child from loyalists is disgraceful and I condemn it utterly.

"This woman and her one year-old child have bene forced out of their home in the Cregagh estate after being told of threats from the UDA and UVF against her whole family. The threats should be lifted immediately.

"This threat need to be called out for the cowardly and despicable act that it is by all those in positions of leadership and responsibility.

"There can be no place for threats of any kind in our society, or for armed criminal gangs who would threaten children. They need to go away once and for all."