Tánaiste’s silence undermining public health guidelines - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to explain today his attendance at a party of 50 people organised by former minister Katherine Zappone.

Deputy Cullinane added that Tánaiste’s silence on the issue is undermining the credibility of the government's own health guidelines, and the public solidarity needed to get us safely through the remainder of this pandemic.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who usually has a lot to say about everything, is hiding on this issue.

“It is not good enough. The Tánaiste’s silence is undermining the credibility of the government's own health guidelines and the public solidarity needed to get us safely through the remainder of this pandemic.

“It is incredible that the Tánaiste who was negotiating the regulations for the hospitality sector had to ring a hotel and ask if the event he was attending was in compliance with the health guidelines.

“It now appears that the guidelines are being amended to give cover to those who attended the Merrion Hotel bash.

“I am calling on the Tánaiste to make a statement today to explain his attendance at this party.

“The revelations over the past week are yet another reminder of why we need change.

“We are once again mired in a scandal that involves favours for friends, and a culture where the Tánaiste and those around him think that the rules and regulations faced by ordinary people don’t apply to them.”