BBC must apologise for broadcasting sectarian chanting - Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has called on the BBC to apologise after it broadcast what appeared to be sectarian chanting in a package on the UEFA Super Cup final.

Paul Maskey said:

"I was shocked at what appeared to be blatant and naked sectarianism in a clip broadcast as part of a package on the UEFA Super Cup Final in Belfast on BBC Newsline on Wednesday evening.

"The broadcast of this offensive chanting and abusive language has caused widespread anger and offence throughout the community.

"There can be no place for such sectarianism in our society.

"The BBC have confirmed that it does not intend to broadcast the clip again but it should also now act to remove it from the iPlayer to avoid causing further offence.

"The BBC should also now issue an apology for the considerable offence already caused.

"I have written to all MPs representing the north asking them to join me in calling on the BBC to apologise for this incident and have also written directly to the BBC asking for clarity on what happened and a full apology."