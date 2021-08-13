UN experts should be invited to the north for legacy talks - O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has called for UN experts to be invited to the north to take part in ongoing legacy talks and speak with victims’ families.

Speaking after writing to the British and Irish governments, Michelle O’Neill said:

“The intervention by UN experts and their opposition and rejection of the British government’s amnesty proposals is a wake-up call that the international community is now also alert and aware of the cynical intent at the core of these proposals.

“With the jointly convened Irish-British legacy talks ongoing, I am calling for an invitation to be extended to the UN experts to come to the North, to contribute to the legacy talks and to talk with victims' families who have spoken with a consistent voice to reject these proposals.

“I have already urged Brandon Lewis to listen to the voices of victims and their families and withdraw these controversial legacy proposals and instead commit to fully implementing the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner.

“Full implementation of that agreement is the best way to ensure that grieving families finally get access to the truth about the deaths of their loved ones.”