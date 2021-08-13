Tánaiste cannot hide from important questions about Zappone appointment – Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin member of the Public Accounts Committee, Matt Carthy TD, has accused the government of using the Dáil summer recess to hide from unanswered questions about the controversial appointment of Katherine Zappone.

Teachta Carthy has called on Leo Varadkar to provide a full account of his role in the scandal.

Speaking today, Teachta Carthy said:

“The Government are clearly trying to hide behind the Dáil recess to avoid answering questions, but Sinn Féin will not let this matter drop - it is too important.

“The pervasive culture of cronyism that goes to the heart of this government has been so damaging to our society that it needs to be tacked head on. We need accountability and transparency.

“It has been a week since the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar did his interview on RTÉ’s Six One news and there are still many unanswered questions. It was the only time he has spoken publicly in almost a fortnight.

“We also haven’t heard directly from the Taoiseach since he told everyone to ‘move on’. This arrogance and lack of transparency isn’t acceptable.

“There are still so many unanswered questions about how Katherine Zappone came to be appointed to a made up position and why Leo Varadkar, who clearly had doubts about the compliance of the event, felt it necessary to attend the event at the Merrion Hotel.

“This Government tried to pull a stroke with the Zappone appointment and they then changed the hospitality guidelines to give cover to the Tánaiste.

“In a further deeply worrying development, it has been revealed that two former Fine Gael advisors successfully lobbied to exempt certain investors funds from the 10 per cent stamp duty charge introduced to stop investors buying up houses ahead of first-time buyers. This development has shown yet again the unacceptable influence of vested interests on government decisions.

“This is about the culture at the heart of government and the consequences of Fine Gael being in government too long.

“It’s about who influences government decisions. What we are seeing again and again is that it’s not the needs of ordinary people that influence government decisions– it is insiders, friends, vested interests. Ordinary people across Ireland are fed up of it.”