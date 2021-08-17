Archibald welcomes jobs boost at tech firm

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the announcement that over 150 jobs will be created in the north by US technology firm, Workrise.

The party’s Economy spokesperson said:

“I welcome news that 153 new jobs will be created by the US tech firm, Workrise, over the next four years.

“This is a major boost for the economy and will drive millions of pounds back into the economy and provide good, well-paid jobs for people here.

"The north is becoming a world-leader in delivering high quality software and technology engineering for major companies around the globe.

“Attracting investment and creating jobs is key to our recovery from the pandemic as we begin to rebuild our economy.”