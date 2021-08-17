Flynn welcomes small steps to increase clinical psychology training places

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has given a cautious welcome to the small increase in clinical psychology training places but has said more places are needed.

The party's spokesperson for mental health said:

“We are in the middle of a workforce crisis and unprecedented demand for mental health services. The increase of two training places is welcome but doesn’t come near enough to what is required.

"Here in the north, we have the lowest access to clinical psychologists per head of population and the lowest number of clinical psychologists in training in comparison with the south of Ireland and Britain despite having the highest level of mental health need.

“I urge the Minister of Health to outline his plans to address mental health staff vacancies and to appoint a lead clinical psychologist urgently."