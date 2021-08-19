Digital Cert portal for residents in the South vaccinated in the North needs to be progressed - Ruairí Ó Murchú TD

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú has said that a portal being put in place to allow those in the South who have been vaccinated in the North to get an EU Digital Covid Certificate needs to be progressed as quickly as possible.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform today confirmed to Teachta Ó Murchú that the government is in the process of creating a specific portal to enable Irish citizens vaccinated outside of the EU, with vaccines authorised for use in Ireland, to obtain an EU Digital Covid Certificate.

But the department could not confirm a timeline for the rollout of the portal.

Teachta Ó Murchú said:

“News that a portal that will enable Irish citizens vaccinated outside of the EU with vaccines authorised for use in Ireland to obtain an EU Digital Covid Certificate is a welcome development.

“It is, however, overdue and it should have happened much earlier, and the reality is that we still don’t know when it will happen.

“People living south of the border who were vaccinated in the North are frustrated by that lack of clarity.

“The latest update from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform does not provide any specific timeframes as to when the portal will become operational, or indeed how it will operate.

“I would urge Minister Ossian Smyth to provide that clarity so that those affected are not stuck in limbo any longer.”