Action needed from Minister Ryan to help resolve Dublin Bus dispute - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport Darren O’Rourke TD today called on Minister Eamon Ryan to intervene in the current dispute between Dublin Bus and drivers relating to their terms and conditions.

Teachta O’Rourke’s comments came as he met Dublin Bus drivers protesting outside the Department of Transport this afternoon.

The Meath East TD said:

“The recent ballot on proposed changes to the terms and conditions of drivers at Dublin Bus were rejected by an overwhelming majority of members.

“It is clear that these proposals are totally at odds with what drivers want, and there now needs to be engagement between workers, unions, Dublin Bus management and the transport authorities to arrive at a proposal that will work for all parties.

“Drivers I spoke to today want it to be known that much of what has been reported in the media in relation to pay increases is incorrect.

“They argue that the recent proposal would have a detrimental impact on their terms and conditions and their work-life balance, and with minimal reward linked to ‘unattainable' productivity.

“BusConnects can deliver huge benefits for Dublin and the wider region, but this reform cannot come at the expense of drivers, who are the very cornerstone of these services. They literally keep the show on the road.

"Resolution to this impasse is possible, but the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan must step up and use his position to help resolve this dispute.

“His silence to date is simply not good enough.

“Let there be no doubt, Sinn Féin stands with the drivers, and we will do all we can to ensure that there is engagement in order to reach an agreed and positive solution.”