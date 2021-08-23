Minister cannot hide from scrutiny of PUP cuts – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has warned that the government cannot go into hiding to avoid scrutiny of upcoming cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Teachta Kerrane urged the government to halt their plans to cut the PUP from 7th September onwards.

Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:

“Minister Heather Humphreys cannot go into hiding to avoid scrutiny of upcoming cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

"She previously promised workers that there would be no cliff edge for ending financial supports. However, the PUP is set to be slashed in just over a fortnight despite sectors such as the live entertainment industry still being closed due to public health restrictions.

“These workers are unable to return to work due to no fault of their own. They are simply following the public health advice the government has implemented. Yet, in a fortnight from now they are due to have their financial supports cut drastically.

“This comes down to the simple principle that no one who is being prevented from going to work should have these vital financial supports removed.

“Workers in the live entertainment sector have been badly let down by this government, which has failed to provide them with any clarity about the future of their industry or provide a roadmap for safe reopening.

“Last week, I published a position paper setting out what the consequences would be for the thousands of workers across the country who will be affected by the upcoming PUP cuts.

“I demanded that the Minister reverse her badly thought out plans to plough ahead with these cuts. Since then, she has failed to comment publicly on the issue and give the workers affected the clarity that they deserve.

“I am once again calling on the Minister to come out front and centre and explain why she is insisting on going ahead with these cuts. She owes it to the thousands of workers affected to be upfront and honest with them.

“The Minister cannot go to ground on this issue and think it will go away if she ignores it. She cannot evade scrutiny on this. If she is unable to defend her decision, then she must reverse it.

“I am committed to standing up for workers to ensure that this issue is resolved and that their incomes are protected fairly.”