Policing report a ‘huge development’ for South Armagh – Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has welcomed a report into policing in South Armagh and said if implemented can lead to a ‘new beginning’ to policing in the area.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“The launch of a report into policing in South Armagh today is a huge development for the people of the area and if properly implemented, can finally deliver real policing with the community.

“Some of 50 recommendations in the report include the closure of a militaristic barracks in Crossmaglen, the removal of assault rifles on routine patrols and Irish signage on police stations.

“The report also recommends setting up an Independent Advisory Group and we will explore in greater detail its remit, powers and who will be represented on it.

“All of these recommendations can begin to change the image of policing in South Armagh by removing the negative, militaristic style of the past which has damaged community relations.

“This report must lead to a new beginning for policing in this area to rebuild the trust and confidence of the local community. Sinn Féin is committed to working with everyone to ensure that our policing service is fit for purpose.”