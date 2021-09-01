Thomas Gould TD welcomes start of Recovery Month

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing, Thomas Gould TD, has today welcomed the start of Recovery Month.

Teachta Gould said:

“I want to welcome the start of this really important month. I know groups and services across the island have been preparing and planning events to run right throughout September. I want to wish them well in these events.

“This is a really important time for those in Recovery as they see communities come together to help reduce stigma and learn more about the journey of Recovery.

“We, in Sinn Fein, have been working on an All-Island Charter of Rights for those in Recovery and we’ll be hoping to launch this this month. We want to send a clear message to those in Recovery that we recognise their journey and the need for their inclusion in society at all levels.

“I hope that alongside the important education and destigmatisation work that will be done across Recovery month, people will be able to have fun and enjoy the recognition of just how far they have come.

“I want to commend the work of those in Local and Regional Taskforces, and groups such as the Recovery Academy, for the phenomenal work they have done in preparing agendas of events to run through September.

“This month marks the end of a wonderful month of celebration of those in recovery. I am proud to be the Sinn Fein spokesperson for people in recovery and am determined to continue to be their voice in the Dail.

“It is so important that we recognise the trojan efforts of people in recovery. Today is about demonstrating and celebrating the ability of those with addictions to achieve long-term sobriety and live productive and healthy lives.

“These are difficult times and the uncertainty and isolation has been a challenge for many. I would like to extend my support to people in recovery today.

“The government need to step up and recognise that people in recovery have worked extremely hard to transform from being part of the problem to part of the solution.”