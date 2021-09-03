Finucane commends US congress letter opposing proposed amnesty
Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed a letter from US Congress members opposing the British Government’s proposed amnesty for British armed forces.
The North Belfast MP said:
“I would like thank the members of the United States Congress for signing this letter opposing the British Government’s proposed amnesty for British armed forces in Ireland.
“These proposals have caused immense hurt to victims and families, and represent yet another slap in the face of victims by the British Government.
“The proposals are a flagrant attempt to put British armed forces beyond any accountability for their dirty war in Ireland.
“They are also attempting to shut the door in the face of victims accessing the courts in pursuit of truth and justice, which is a fundamental human right.
“Throughout the years Ireland has had many friends in the United States, and this is another fine example of their continued support for the Good Friday Agreement and the cause of peace and progress in Ireland.
“Sinn Féin will continue to work with our friends in the United States, Europe and across the world to ensure that the voices of victims are heard and that these ridiculous proposals are binned.”