Hike in gas prices will hit struggling families - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the latest SSE Airtricity price hikes announced for October will hit struggling families.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“The sudden hike in gas prices of almost 22% is astonishing.

“This will add, on average, another £112 onto the typical household bill; a cost that many people simply will not be able to absorb.

“Such a huge increase will undoubtedly push more and more struggling families into fuel poverty and increase the number of people who have to make the choice between heating and eating.

“It is particularly concerning given that it comes as we enter winter when the demand for gas will significantly increase.

“I have written to the utility regulator highlighting my concern on the scale of the increases announced today and urging him to ensure energy companies are doing everything they can to cut the costs passed on to customers.

"These hikes in energy costs will hit those already least able to afford it, the hardest."