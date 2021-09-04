Archibald asks DFI officials to look at layout of Riverside Park road

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has requested DfI officials look at the layout of the road at Riverside Park, Coleraine at the entrance to McDonalds.



The East Derry MLA said:

"I am regularly contacted about the queues of traffic at Riverside Park waiting to get into McDonald's and other businesses.

"The concern is about how drivers are trying to avoid sitting in the queue into McDonalds and are overtaking the queue on the wrong side of the road.

"This is not a sustainable situation, the layout of the road at this junction needs to be looked at.

"I have contacted DfI Roads officials and requested a site visit at a time of peak traffic to assess the situation and try to identify solutions."