Business and society require certainty on protocol - Kearney

Speaking in response to the British government's unilateral action to extend current grace periods, Sinn Féin Chairperson, Declan Kearney MLA said;

“Today the British government has once again taken unilateral action to extend grace periods, without the mutual agreement of the EU.

“Business and society require certainty, a permanent operating regime, rather than open ended standstill periods which amount to more foot-dragging.

“The protocol is a consequence of Brexit and it exists to limit the impact of Brexit on the island of Ireland.

“There is no credible alternative.

“If the protocol is now to achieve its goals, then it needs to be implemented in a practical and flexible way.

“This is a shared responsibility.

“The Joint Committee which is the mechanism for resolving challenges and finding solutions should be meeting without delay in order to make tangible progress on the way forward.

“It is in our economic interests to get to a point of conclusive certainty within the framework of the protocol as soon as possible, which enables our key sectors to plan long-term and accrue the benefits of new trading realities free from continued uncertainty and disruption.”