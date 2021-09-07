Kelly welcomes publication of Queen’s University report on amnesty proposals

The North Belfast MLA said:

"The report published by Queen’s University today into British Government legacy proposals is damning and the latest in a series of academic reports condemning the proposed amnesty for British soldiers.

"The report has reiterated that an amnesty would not only be in clear breach of 'binding human rights standards', but that it would also 'breach guarantees' contained within the Good Friday Agreement.

"The Queen’s University report also stated that the British Governments proposals are 'more expansive' than that of Chilean dictator Agusto Pinochet, a man responsible for horrific and grave human rights abuses.

"If your proposed policies are even to be compared to that of Pinochet, let alone going beyond his policies, you know that you're acting in complete contempt of the most fundamental and basic of human rights.

"British armed forces cannot be placed above the rule of law and accountability.

"And victims of the conflict and their families cannot be denied access to the courts in pursuit of truth and justice.

"There is no support for these proposals on the island of Ireland, all political parties and the Irish government are united with one voice in opposition.

"Sinn Féin will continue to press for the implementation of the legacy mechanisms included at Stormont House in a human rights compliant manner.”