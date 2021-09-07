Assembly to be recalled on need to support schools - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said Thursday’s recall of the Assembly is an opportunity to make it clear to the Education Minister that schools need support to remain open safely.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“I welcome the endorsement of Sinn Féin’s proposal to recall the Assembly on Thursday over the need for clear guidance and support for our schools over rising Covid19 cases.

“This is an opportunity for MLAs to make it clear to the education minister Michelle McIlveen that keeping our schools open in a safe way is a priority.

“To ensure that our schools do remain open, they need to be properly resourced and supported with clear guidance from the Department of Education. That’s the clear message we will give the minister on Thursday.”