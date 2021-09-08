'Jabbathon’ drive offers students the opportunity to get vaccinated - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has welcomed confirmation of a ‘jabbathon’ drive to offer students the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The party’s further and higher education spokesperson said:

"The ‘jabbathon’ walk-in clinics across 30 university and Further Education colleges campuses will offer students the chance to get their first vaccine and help increase the uptake of the vaccine in general.

"The vaccination is saving lives.

“It helps protect not only ourselves but our families and loved ones as well and helps to reduce the pressures on the health care system and the workforce.

“It will also help stop the disruption to education and help students return to all aspects of student life.”