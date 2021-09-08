Sinn Féin select Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson as new Foyle MLAs

Sinn Féin have selected Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson as the new MLAs to represent Foyle in the Assembly, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has confirmed.

Speaking after the party held a selection convention in the city on Wednesday night, the Donegal TD commented:

“I would like to congratulate Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson tonight on their selection as the newest MLAs to represent Sinn Féin and Derry in the Assembly, subject to approval by the Ard Chomhairle.

“Pádraig and Ciara will both bring a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to our Assembly team at such a crucial time for politics across the island of Ireland and a new era for Sinn Féin in Derry.

“They will a play huge role in helping to establish Derry and the north west as a thriving, modern city with more jobs, more social and affordable homes and ensure that commitments to Magee, the detox centre and health services are honoured.

“As part of Sinn Féin’s all-island team, they will work to ensure that Derry takes its rightful place in a United Ireland at the heart of an economically reinvigorated north west region.

“I also want to thank outgoing MLAs Karen Mullan and Martina Anderson for all the hard work they have done on behalf of this constituency and Sinn Féin as they take up new important roles in the party.”