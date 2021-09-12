Clarity needed from Economy Minister on when High Street Voucher applications open - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Economy Minister to clarify when applications for the long awaited High Street Voucher will open.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The High Street Voucher Scheme will give every eligible adult resident in the north £100 to spend in local businesses.

"There is understandably a great deal of interest in the High Street Voucher and when applications for the scheme will actually open.

"We were told last month the scheme would begin on 12th September with applications opening on 13th September.

"It is now 12th September and there is no confirmation yet from the Economy Minister and department when the scheme will open.

"I am therefore calling on the Economy Minister to urgently clarify when applications for the scheme will open."