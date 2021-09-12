Archibald condemns Dungiven security alert
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned the security alert in Dungiven which has seen residents evacuated from their homes.
The East Derry MLA said:
"I condemn the security alert which has seen families in the Ard na Smol area of Dungiven having to be evacuated from their homes on a Sunday afternoon.
"This is disgraceful disruption, those responsible need to end these reckless actions.
"My colleague, Cllr Sean McGlinchey, is on the ground with residents; Causeway Coast and Glens council have opened Dungiven Sports Centre for residents and we'd like to thank local businesses for their support in providing food for those inconvenienced by this alert.
"I would urge anyone with any information on this incident to bring it to the attention of the PSNI."