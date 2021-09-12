O'Neill extends sympathy after road death

Sinn Féin MLA Michelle O’Neill has expressed condolences after a man was killed in tragic road accident at Ardboe, County Tyrone.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“The local community is devastated at the death of Darren Canavan in a tragic road accident on Kilmascally Road in Ardboe.

“Darren is well known and respected locally, and this news is truly heartbreaking for his young family, friends and loved ones.

“I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Darren’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”