New Foyle MLAs look forward to joining Assembly

Sinn Féin’s new Foyle MLAs are looking forward to representing Derry in the Assembly and working to deliver jobs, homes and improve mental health services in the city.

Speaking after officially signing in at the Assembly, Ciara Ferguson MLA said:

“We are delighted to join the Assembly today to represent the people of Foyle.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Derry as we take up our new roles at a crucial time for politics right across the island.

“Our priority is working to deliver on jobs and investment, more social and affordable homes, and ensure commitments to Magee University and a detox centre are honoured.”

Pádraig Delargy MLA added:

“It’s an exciting time to be involved in politics and we move forward with energy and positivity as we work towards delivering a referendum on Irish unity.

“Our city has so much potential to grow and thrive and we will work with our all-Ireland team to ensure that a modern, transformed Derry takes its place at the heart of a united Ireland.”