Minister must establish Commission of Investigation into Fr Niall Molloy’s death immediately - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has called on the Minister for Justice to establish a Commission of Investigation into the death of Fr Niall Molloy without delay, following discussions with the family after the recent RTÉ documentary.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD said:

“Many of us were horrified as the circumstances surrounding Fr Molloy’s death were laid before us on RTÉ in the last week.

“There was a clear failure by many arms of the state to conduct a full investigation into his death. There was a concentrated effort by members of An Garda Síochána and the judiciary at the time to cover up the circumstances around Fr Molloy’s death.

“This is at the very core of a society that prioritised the cover up of the well-connected over the right to justice for a family who lost their uncle and brother.

“The treatment of those at the centre of this case is in stark contrast to the treatment of the Hayes family in Kerry, who were recently vindicated after the trauma inflicted on them by the same state bodies that have so far succeeded in protecting those involved in the death of Fr Molloy.

“I have spoken with the family and they have sought a commission of investigation for many years, it is about time they are listened to and respected.

“I must commend them for their unwavering and dignified campaign for answers, for justice and for a full and frank investigation in the face of a state-wide cover-up.

“This death occurred in circumstances which have never been adequately explained or investigated. The facts of the case have been consistently covered up in order to protect the well-connected.

“Some of those involved in the death, the events surrounding it, and the investigation are now deceased and time is of the essence.

“When you go to court, you may, on a good day, get justice. What you should always get, at the very least, is law. Fr Molloy’s family have been provided with neither.

“This family has had 36 years of cover up after cover-up and it needs to end now.”