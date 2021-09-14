Minister must address Health Committee over high-profile resignations – David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has re-iterated calls for Minister Stephen Donnelly to address the Oireachtas Health Committee, in the wake of the resignations of senior health officials over failures to implement reform measures.
Teachta Cullinane said:
“With these resignations, the future of healthcare reform is in doubt.
“It seems from these resignations that Government parties are not committed to healthcare reform.
“Today I met with Mr Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, today to discuss a range of matters related to delivering an Irish National Health Service, including governance reforms and regional health authorities.
“The Minister for Health must come before the Health Committee at the earliest opportunity to explain these resignations and address the impact they will have on much needed healthcare reform.
“The Minister must answer for this controversy as it brings into question his commitment and ability to deliver universal healthcare.”