Hazzard meets Scottish and Welsh pro-independence parties

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard is undertaking a series of engagements with pro-independence Scottish and Welsh parties in London.

"In Ireland, Scotland and Wales people are increasingly looking towards a new and better future outside of the union.

"The relentless contempt that the British government has shown for devolved institutions over many years has eroded any shred of confidence in what was an already fragile union.

"I have been meeting with the SNP, Plaid Cymru and pro-Irish unity Labour activists to discuss increasing levels of support for unity in Ireland.

"The conversation surrounding Irish unity is well underway. It was equally interesting to hear that there is a similar appetite for change in Scotland and Wales. Across these islands people are genuinely assessing a future beyond this union.

"People rightfully want to be in control of their own future and elect their own representatives to act in their best interests. There is an alternative to this narrow Tory agenda centred exclusively around the establishment in England.

"I look forward to continuing to strengthen ongoing dialogue with pro-independence movements in Scotland and Wales in the time ahead."