Government must not miss opportunity to put money sized by CAB back into communities - Mark Ward TD
Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West, Mark Ward has called on the Government to ring fence the money seized by CAB to help build community resilience to crime.
Earlier this week CAB announced €5.3 million of ill-gotten gains were returned to the exchequer.
Teachta Ward has legislation progressing in the Dáil that will see this money invested back into the communities most affected by crime.
Teachta Ward said:
“I welcome the news this week that CAB seized over €5 million from criminals. however I am calling on the Government not to miss this opportunity to ring fence this money and reinvest it directly back into the communities most affected by crime.
“Earlier this year, my 'Proceeds of Crime Bill' passed second stage in the Dáil. This bill is waiting to be heard at Committee stage now for pre-legislative scrutiny.
"I am calling on the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform to ring fence this money and not to miss an opportunity to invest it to rebuild our community’s resilience.
“During the debate on the 'Proceeds of Crime Bill', the government stated that they were in favour of using this money for the benefit of communities.
"If the Government are serious about this, they will progress this legislation and support its progress through the Dáil.
“The €5 million seized and returned to the exchequer would make a huge difference to drug task forces, sports clubs, employment centres, youth groups and all services who are at the forefront of combatting the impacts of crime in our communities."