North’s pork industry labour shortage is direct result of Brexit – Kearney

Sinn Féin national chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has said that the regional pork industry is suffering from a labour shortage caused by Brexit, and an inflexible and nonsensical Tory immigration policy.

Speaking in response to disruption in the local pork industry, the Party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“Currently Britain is facing severe shortages of food, drink, and other basic goods,

“That is a result of severe labour shortages as many EU citizens who staffed key sectors have now left because of Brexit.

“Today, we learn that our local pork industry is facing severe backlogs on pig farms.

“Farmers and producers desperately need access to labour, but an inflexible and nonsensical Tory immigration policy, which is a consequence of Brexit, means they cannot rely upon the required workforce.

“Ending free movement for EU workers was promoted by the Tories as a triumph.

“Instead the shortage of workers being experienced in the north’s agri-food industry presents a grave threat to the local economy. These are the actual consequences of Brexit.”