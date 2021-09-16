Parades Commission decision on Castelderg parade beggars belief - McHugh

Sinn Féin MLA Maoloísa McHugh has said it is disappointing and beggars belief that Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band is to parade through the predominantly nationalist area of the town.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“It is disappointing and truly beggars belief that the Parades Commission has made the decision to allow the Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band annual night time parade to march through the predominantly nationalist Ferguson Crescent/Killeter Road area of the town for the first time in 15 years.

“It is a backward step and represents a reversal of previous agreements and understandings which substantially reduced community tensions and brings contention back into the issue of parading in the town.

“In our submission to the Parades Commission, I and other Sinn Féin elected representatives had highlighted this historical backdrop to loyalist parading in the town so it is extremely disappointing that the Commission has not taken this on board.

“Despite this decision, I would hope that all the hard work and progress made over recent years is not now lost and would appeal, even at this late stage for the Parades Commission to reconsider its decision."