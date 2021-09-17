Mary Lou McDonald welcome US Congress leaders’ rejection of British proposals

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed a letter signed by 36 members of the US Congress rejecting the British Government's proposals to end all legal investigations into conflict-related killings.

Mary Lou McDonald said:

“The US Congress has always acted to safeguard our agreements and promote the cause of peace and reconciliation in Ireland.

“I welcome this letter today that rejects the British Government's unilateral proposals to end all investigations and grant a universal amnesty.

“Their proposals run contrary to the Stormont House Agreement and undermine the human rights commitments of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Boris Johnson should listen to Congress, victims groups, the churches, all political parties, and the Irish Government and take these proposals off the table.

“The Stormont House Agreement has widespread support - it should be fully honoured and implemented.

“I thank the members of Congress for their continued support of our agreements.”