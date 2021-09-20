Student nurses and midwives deserve fair allowance in place this month - David Cullinane TD

Following a meeting with student nurses and midwives, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called on the Minister for Health to ensure that fair allowances for placements are in place for them this month.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"Mary Lou McDonald and I met a number of student nurses and midwives over the weekend and they spoke to us about their work during the pandemic.

"It has been nine months since the Dáil agreed that a fair allowance should be in place for student nurses and midwives on placement.

"It has taken far too long already to put this in place. There is no need or reason for delay.

"The report is complete and a fair allowance must be put in place this month.

"These students deserve no less."