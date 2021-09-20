Protests do not belong at family homes – Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Martin Kenny TD, has spoken out in opposition to the recent protests outside the homes of the Minister for Health and, most recently, the Tánaiste.

Teachta Kenny said:

“Intimidating protests outside homes are just not acceptable and are something we all need to stand up against.

“Obviously, my politics and the politics of the government parties are very different. But that does not take away from the fact that each and every human being must be treated with a basic level of respect and intimidation is never acceptable.

“In my opinion, a lot of this anger is being whipped up by a small number of social media accounts. The trouble makers behind these accounts build an atmosphere of fear and hatred and the end result is protests at the home of public officials and politicians like those we have seen over the past few weeks.

"Garda resources are also being diverted to police these protests because of the level of fear, intimidation and threat some demonstrators are using.

"People have the right to protest, but taking that protest to the homes of private citizens is an affront to the democracy we have in Ireland.

"This hate and anger on social media needs to stop before it spirals into anything worse. There are plenty of ways to protest without taking it to the home of a private citizen."