Reports of changes to rights of way being 'postponed indefinitely' welcome - Pa Daly TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Law Reform, Pa Daly TD, has today welcomed media reports that changes to rights of way are to be postponed indefinitely.
Teachta Daly said:
“I wrote to the Minister's for Housing and Justice on this matter last week, and hopefully we are about to see movement on the issue.
"The pandemic has made some of the legal and practical complexities involved in registering rights of way close to impossible.
“Assent by neighbouring landowners was to be required, and in many cases that was extremely difficult to obtain.
"This placed access to homes at risk, and posed an even greater threat to farmers as rights of way cover many issues related to drainage and access.
“It is right and proper that the Minister for Justice sees sense on this matter and I look forward to confirmation of the delay being delivered soon.”