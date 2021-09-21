Taoiseach must use UN address to call for international effort to bring about ceasefire in Tigray - John Brady TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has called upon An Taoiseach to use his address to the UN General Assembly this Friday to seek support from the international community for a ceasefire in Tigray, and immediate humanitarian access to the region.
Teachta Brady was speaking following a meeting today with Tigray activists, protesting outside Leinster House, in an attempt to appeal to the Irish government to exert pressure internationally to end the genocide of the people of the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
The Wicklow TD said:
“Since November 2020 the people of the Tigray region of Ethiopia have been subjected to a terrifying campaign of genocide, mass sexual assaults, and forced famine by Eritrean and Ethiopian military forces, whilst the international community has dawdled over its response.
"The figures themselves are staggering. Over 50,000 rapes, thousands turned into sex slaves, possibly as many as 200,000 murdered, hundreds of thousands of people forcibly displaced. With just under one-million people suffering from famine, and as many as six-million people at risk.
"For those who can remember the Live Aid concerts from the 1980s, we will remember the appalling footage of famine in Ethiopia that gave rise to the relief efforts of the day.
"The Tigray region was the worst affected. And since then Ireland, and Irish NGOs have been tireless in their efforts to assist people in the area.
"If something is not done, we are in danger of witnessing a repeat of the absolutely horrifying scenes from the 80s.
"On Friday, the Taoiseach will address the UN General Assembly, where he will deliver Ireland’s national statement.
"I would appeal to the Taoiseach to use this occasion to highlight what is happening in Tigray, and to implore the international community to act to bring about a ceasefire in Tigray, and to allow for the safe passage for humanitarian aid.”