Transfer tests should be scrapped not combined – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the transfer test should be scrapped not combined, following media reports that grammar schools are set to launch a single test beginning in 2023.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“I am concerned by reports that grammar schools in the north are set to launch a single transfer test which will begin from November 2023.

“Selecting and rejecting young children based on their performance in an unregulated test is cruel and traumatic.

“The overwhelming evidence from human rights organisations, the Children’s Commissioner, trade unions and churches is clearly stacked against selection and its damaging impact on children.

“Rather than combining these cruel tests, schools should be showing leadership by scrapping academic selection in favour of an inclusive, non-selective education system which puts children first.”