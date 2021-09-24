British Chancellor should extend furlough scheme - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the Finance Minister's call on the British Chancellor to extend the furlough scheme.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"Finance Minister Conor Murphy has written to the British Chancellor urging him to extend the furlough scheme.

"The most recent statistics show that at the end of July, 36,100 people in the north remained on furlough across a number of sectors.

"Some businesses are not yet able to operate at normal capacity and should be supported to continue to protect jobs.

"Extending the furlough scheme will help protect workers and families' livelihoods, help businesses to recover and drive the economic recovery.

"The approach of the British Government to ending the furlough scheme is in contrast to the Irish Government which is keeping its Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme in place until at least the end of December.

"This disparity in wage support across the island of Ireland could particularly impact businesses operating in border counties, especially in our hospitality and retail sectors who still continue to rely on these jobs support schemes, North and South."