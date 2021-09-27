‘End delays in binning the Bedroom Tax’ – Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said the Bedroom Tax must be binned to protect workers, families and the most vulnerable.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Legislation to bin the Bedroom Tax and extend welfare protections must be extended without any more delays.

“These protections help give certainty to workers, families and the most vulnerable.

“Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has made it clear that the legislation is ready, and the money is there to pay for it.

“It’s time to remove the cliff-edge facing ordinary people by binning the Bedroom Tax and progressing this legislation.”